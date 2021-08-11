Cancel
Baseball

Little League Umpire Enjoying Fall Out Boy Too Much to Make Proper Call

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're smack-dab in that magical time of year when young ballplayers leave it all on the field competing for the chance to play in the Little League World Series. The scenes are always absolute and pure. Part of that purity is the presence of volunteer umpires, who, try as they might, simply aren't able to perform at the level we've grown accustom to watching the professionals. And that's okay because everyone is trying their level best.

Louisiana State
Person
Eric Gregg
#Umpires#Fall Out Boy#Little League Umpire#Ll
