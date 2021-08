On Friday, August 20, at 8 a.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and Disney Junior, Mickey Mouse embarks on whimsical new adventures with his friends in Mickey Mouse Funhouse, Disney Junior’s latest animated series starring preschoolers’ first pal. Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto are, of course, joining Mickey for the action on screen, and kids watching at home are invited to be part of the fun, too. Mickey Mouse Funhouse executive producer and supervising director Phil Weinstein emphasizes that the new series is all about imagination, and he and the talented artists, writers, and musicians behind the new series have tapped into their own creativity to transport the Sensational Six to unique worlds that will delight and inspire young viewers. Here are some fun facts to keep in mind for the grown-ups watching Mickey Mouse Funhouse right alongside them: