10 Course Policies to Rethink on Your Fall Syllabus

This month marks the start of the third academic year shaped by Covid-19. A combination of factors — the more transmissible Delta variant, the lagging vaccination rates, and the mixed support for masks and mitigation strategies — suggest that the fall of 2021 may look more like the fall of 2020 than many of us want to admit. Yet there are steps you can take, as you shape your syllabi, to better support students through what looks to be another thorny semester.