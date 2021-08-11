Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

10 Course Policies to Rethink on Your Fall Syllabus

By Matthew R. Johnson
The Chronicle of Higher Education
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month marks the start of the third academic year shaped by Covid-19. A combination of factors — the more transmissible Delta variant, the lagging vaccination rates, and the mixed support for masks and mitigation strategies — suggest that the fall of 2021 may look more like the fall of 2020 than many of us want to admit. Yet there are steps you can take, as you shape your syllabi, to better support students through what looks to be another thorny semester.

www.chronicle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syllabus#Student Union#Grading#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Onondaga County, NYsyr.edu

Important Syllabus Reminders

I sincerely hope that you had time this summer to do many of the things you love and to be with people you care about. Whether that was vacation, stay-cation, research, professional development or get-togethers with family and friends, it was much deserved and well-earned. Now it’s time to start...
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

Libraries Accepting Course Reserve Requests for Fall 2021 Semester

The University Libraries are currently accepting course reserve requests, including physical reserves, for the fall 2021 semester. Instructors interested in placing items on reserve must complete a Course Reserve Request Form, and all requests will be processed in the order in which they are received. During the pandemic, the Libraries...
Plainview, TXPlainview Daily Herald

WBU Updates COVID policy ahead of fall semester

Wayland Baptist University announced updates to its COVID policy in adherence with CDC, ACHA and the Texas Department of Health guidelines. The updated policy comes as Wayland is preparing to welcome students back to campus for the Fall 2021 semester. New student orientation begins Aug. 13 with classes starting on Aug. 18.
Leesburg, FLlssc.edu

The Success Syllabus: An Expert’s Guide to LSSC

This panel session prepares students for college success. They will hear from advisors, faculty members, librarians, tutors and others who are interested in their success. Topics covered include transitioning to college, study techniques, technology resources for students, working in teams, class participation, basic research techniques, and academic integrity. Join virtually...
Pullman, WAwsu.edu

Prepare for Fall ’21 courses with new resources

Academic Outreach and Innovation (AOI) is ready to support instructors with a variety of trainings and resources to help faculty and staff prepare for the Fall 2021 semester. Announcing a new resource! Progress though the Canvas Learning Path to build your Canvas course and learn along the way. Distance Delivery...
Charleston, SCcofc.edu

Update on Fall COVID-19 Mitigation Policies and Procedures

President Andrew T. Hsu sent the following message to the campus community on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021:. I apologize in advance for the length of this email, but I want to update you on the latest COVID-19 protocols and procedures for campus as we near the official beginning of the fall 2021 semester.
Omaha, NEunmc.edu

Reimagining U courses return for the fall

Online Virtual Re-Imagining U (RIU) will be offered this fall for all UNMC and UNO employees. Re-Imagining U is a collaborative employee training and development program developed and coordinated by the joint UNMC and UNO Office of Human Resources. More than 50 courses are available for fall. Re-Imagining U is...
Collegesedsurge.com

College Professors Worry About Financial Cutbacks and Inequalities on Campus

As the pandemic drags on, professors and deans have money on their minds. They ranked institutional financial constraints as the top challenge facing their campuses in a survey conducted in fall 2020 and published this week by the Association of American Colleges & Universities. The results are based on responses from more than 700 higher ed professionals—two-thirds faculty, one-third administrators—most of whom work for four-year institutions.
CollegesFredericksburg Standard

CTC schedules virtual new student orientation

For students who were unable to attend the initial orientation, Central Texas College (CTC) will host another virtual new student orientation Thursday, Aug. 19, from 9 to 11 a.m. The session is designed to provide students an overview of policies, procedures, class delivery and other information for the fall semester.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Most Research Administrators Would Switch Jobs for Flexibility at Work

A recent survey of more than 1,600 research administrators found that most prefer flexible work arrangements and are willing to find another employer that offers them, if necessary. The National Council of University Research Administrators, a professional association, polled its members in July on whether they want to continue working...
Labette County, KSParsons Sun

LCC offers scholarships to students with proof of COVID vaccine

Labette Community College students enrolled in 12 credit hours in the fall semester are eligible for a one-time $250 scholarship in the spring if they provide proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. LCC public relations director Bethany Kendrick said trustees unanimously approved the scholarship Wednesday during a special meeting. Full-time...
EducationThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Teaching: Fall Plans Shift From Excitement to Unease

I give an overview of how the fast-approaching semester is shaping up, and invite you to share what’s on your mind. I share an advice column from January that continues to resonate. I pass along some recent articles on teaching you may have missed. I remind you about an ongoing...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Newberry College announces health policies for fall semester

NEWBERRY, — Newberry College has updated its COVID-19-related health guidelines ahead of the start of the new academic year on Aug. 23. As COVID-19 vaccines become more prevalent and the risks associated with the pandemic gradually subside, the college has adapted its policies while still working to ensure a safe and healthy campus environment.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Race on Campus: Governing Boards Influence DEI Work. Are They Doing Enough?

Welcome to Race on Campus. In recent months we’ve seen how much college governing boards can influence an institution’s policies or hiring decisions. But what about a college’s diversity, equity, and inclusion plans? New research shows that if boards are plugged in, they can bolster their college’s DEI work. The challenge is getting and sustaining that attention.
Bakersfield, CAbakersfieldcollege.edu

Five Tools to Humanize Your Course

Interested in humanizing your course to increase retention and support student success? This flex session will present five tools that can be used to humanize your course whether you are teaching face-to-face or online. Accommodations are available with advanced notice. Please email Pamela Rivers- pamela.rivers@bakersfieldcollege.edu for more information. Workshops are...
Ashland, KYDaily Independent

In Your View: Masking policy needed for Ashland schools

Ashland Independent School Board & Superintendent:. True school leaders do not decline to the lowest common denominator of their community’s often ill-informed sentiment. They create data-driven policy that uplifts, elucidates and — most importantly — protects the children they are bound to serve. According to CDC statistics for Boyd County...

Comments / 0

Community Policy