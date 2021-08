Flying is one of the safest modes of transportation—a statistic that bounces out of my head the moment I feel the slightest bit of turbulence. Left in its place are thoughts of everything that could go wrong (thank you, Final Destination). Just as my palms begin to sweat and I’m filled with envy toward the people who are sleeping soundly nearby, I remember I have a meditation app on my phone for this very reason—I pop in my earbuds and am able to breathe my way through the bumpy ordeal. Now that people are beginning to travel again, I imagine there are many of us in the same boat: Ready to get back into the world but anxious about flying. Fortunately, there are tools that can help.