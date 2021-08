COLUMBUS – Two 15-year-old boys were injured in separate shooting incidents in Columbus Tuesday, one of which happened outside an elementary school. One of the teens was accidentally shot in the abdomen by a 12-year-old boy as they were playing with a handgun, along with other juveniles, outside East Linden Elementary School, 2505 Brentnell Boulevard, at about 5:12 p.m., Det. Steve Miller of the Felony Assault Unit said.