North Wilkesboro, NC

N. Wilkesboro board approves vaccination incentives

By MARTY MCGEE WILKES JOURNAL-PATRIOT STAFF
Wilkes Journal Patriot
 7 days ago

The North Wilkesboro commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved temporary changes to the town’s personnel practices to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination. “A significant percentage of town employees have chosen not to receive the vaccine,” Town Manager Wilson Hooper told the board Tuesday, adding that at least 20% of the town’s workforce hasn’t been vaccinated. “I imagine that (unvaccinated) number is more like 35% to 40%.”

