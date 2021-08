The Charlotte Hornets have shown a strong interest in acquiring Chicago Bulls restricted free agent, Lauri Markkanen. This move makes a lot of sense for the Hornets. They have been using PJ Washington as a small ball power forward for the last couple years and could use they size of someone who is a little more natural for the position. Markkanen would be major upgrade, standing at seven-feet tall and shot around 40% from deep in the 2020-21 season. He should be the number free agency target for the Hornets as of right now.