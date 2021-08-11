Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

HPC-AI Advisory Council Invites Participation in Ninth Annual Advanced RDMA Programming Workshop and Competition

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 7 days ago

BEIJING and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 — Promoter of high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) education and expertise, the HPC-AI Advisory Council (HPCAIAC) today announced the registration opening for its 9th Annual Advanced RDMA Programming Workshop and Competition (22-29 August). Combining an immersive 4.5-day workshop followed with the 3-day challenge, participants will be introduced to advanced technologies, programming and optimization in server-storage communication efficiencies.

www.hpcwire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Hpcaiac#Ai#The Ohio State University#Research Scientist#Ben Gurion University#Ustc#Advanced Data Systems Lab#Tsinghua University#Chair Of Acm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
SoftwareHPCwire

HLRS to Advance Custom Automation Through AI

For nearly a hundred years, German-based firm Festo has delivered industrial controls and automation tools to its clients, growing to over 20,000 employees and billions in revenue. Over the last century, though, the automation demanded by those clients has grown increasingly complex – and now, Festo is working with the High-Performance Computing Center Stuttgart (HLRS) to use HPC to train safer robots for automation.
ScienceHPCwire

Ken Kennedy AI and Data Science Conference Call for Participation and Program Announced

Aug. 4, 2021 — Data science is rapidly evolving as an essential interdisciplinary field, where advances often result from combinations of ideas from several disciplines. This annual conference is for professionals and practitioners working in machine learning, deep learning, data mining, artificial intelligence, or big data problems broadly. Recognizing that discovery and innovation happens at interfaces of disciplines and communities, the conference aims to bring together a diverse set of people from multiple communities spanning academia and industry.
HPCwire

SDSC Team Awarded Funding for GO FAIR Symposium

Aug. 12, 2021 — The San Diego Supercomputer Center’s (SDSC) Research Data Services (RDS) Chief Strategist Melissa Cragin and Division Director Christine Kirkpatrick were recently awarded a grant by the National Science Foundation to fund a GO FAIR symposium in the next several months. The production of Findable, Accessible, Interoperable...
BusinessHPCwire

USystems and Rahi Partner to Deliver to the Global Data Center Market

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2021 — USystems Ltd, the specialist manufacturer of data center cooling solutions, and Rahi Systems, the design, supply and data center solution installation specialists, have announced their partnership to deliver global supply and installation of USystems ColdLogik Rear Door Heat Exchangers (RDHX) and In Row Coolers. USystems...
ComputersHPCwire

Hyperion Research’s Steve Conway on the State of AI and the HPC Connection

Looking for an AI refresher to beat the Summer heat? In this Q&A, Hyperion Research Senior Adviser Steve Conway surveys the AI and analytics landscape in a time of intense activity and financial backing. Just last week, the National Science Foundation (NSF) announced it had expanded the National AI Research Institutes program to 40 states (and the District of Columbia) as part of a combined $220 million investment. What is all this attention and investment leading up to? What is significant right now? What’s the HPC connection? Keep reading for insights into the questions everyone’s asking.
EngineeringHPCwire

Brain-Inspired Computing Concepts Take Center Stage at ICONS Conference

Aug. 12, 2021 — The fourth annual International Conference on Neuromorphic Systems, or ICONS, which took place virtually from July 27 to 29, assembled 175 participants scattered across four continents to attend live sessions, view prerecorded presentations and converse with peers about pushing the boundaries of novel architectures, models and applications.
ComputersHPCwire

Phison Enters High Speed IC Market, Addresses Motherboard Compatibility Problems

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 — Phison Electronics Corp., a global leader in NAND flash controller integrated circuits and storage solutions, today entered into the high-speed interface IC market with the introduction of its PS7101, a PCIe 5.0 Redriver IC with high gain and high linearity, which solves the signal attenuation caused by the transmission process on the motherboard or riser card in the PCs and Servers.
ScienceHPCwire

Argonne Supercomputing, Oak Ridge Software to Power Digital Twins for Millions of Buildings

In 2020, residential and commercial buildings in the U.S. accounted for 40 percent of all energy consumption in the country – and with climate change rapidly accelerating, enormous cuts will be necessary in the building sector. With tens of millions of buildings in the U.S., though, even understanding the dynamics of buildings’ electricity use is a herculean task. Now, researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory are leveraging Argonne National Laboratory supercomputing to create digital twins for all of the 129 million buildings in the U.S.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

Why Institutional Investors Need Advanced AI

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are not just buzzwords but critical building blocks for software, so much so that automated solutions are fast becoming fashionable. While we are experiencing a great deal of AI disruptions in several industries, the movement is facing a bit of resistance in the investment landscape.
BusinessHPCwire

Northern Data Acquires Server Systems with Some 223,000 GPUs from Block.one

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Aug. 12, 2021 — Northern Data AG, a leading infrastructure supplier for HPC applications and Bitcoin mining, has agreed to purchase Decentric Europe BV from Block.one and will, as a result, acquire all of Decentric’s GPU hardware. This GPU hardware includes approximately 223,000 GPU cards produced by AMD and Nvidia, which are installed in more than 24,000 server systems of GIGABYTE Technology, a vendor of high-performance servers.
TechnologyHPCwire

Call for Contributions: 11th Annual Women in HPC Workshop

Aug. 12, 2021 — Women in HPC will once again attend the Supercomputing conference to discuss diversity and inclusivity topics. Activities will bring together women and male allies from across the international HPC community, provide opportunities to network, showcase the work of inspiring women, and discuss how we can all work towards improving the under-representation of women in supercomputing.
EngineeringHPCwire

Argonne Turns to Insects for Neuromorphic Computing

The burgeoning field of neuromorphic computing – arguably led by Intel’s “Loihi” chip – leverages virtualized neurons to mimic the behavior of the brain. Typically, the “brain” referred to by that sentence would be a human brain – but what if it weren’t?. “Traditionally we look at brain-inspired computing and...
EngineeringChronicle

National Science Foundation launches artificial intelligence center at Duke

The National Science Foundation has announced the creation of an artificial intelligence research center at Duke. The AI Institute for Edge Computing Leveraging Next-generation Networks—Athena for short—will be supported through a $20 million grant and five-year development plan from NSF and the Department of Homeland Security. The initiative is positioned to reshape the design, service, and operation of mobile systems.
Des Plaines, ILgisuser.com

Workshop and Presentation Proposals Invited for GIS/ValTech 2022

Des Plaines, IL (August 16, 2021) URISA and the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) are pleased to invite workshop and presentation proposals for the milestone 25th Annual GIS/Valuation Technologies Conference taking place next March in New Orleans. This conference has been the favorite annual event for Assessors and the...
Collegesiit.edu

Department of Computer Science Adds Expertise to Faculty

The Department of Computer Science at Illinois Institute of Technology has brought aboard a new faculty member who will expand educational opportunities and expertise in the growing department, beginning in the 2021–22 academic year. The hire of Lan Yao as a senior lecturer will enhance the depth and breadth of...
EducationHPCwire

Scalable Quantum Computing Research at UC Riverside Supported by $2M NSF Grant

Aug. 16, 2021 — UC Riverside materials scientist has received a $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation to improve the scalability of quantum computers by allowing them to operate at room temperature. The project will integrate silicon quantum dots with carefully designed organic molecules to optimize optical and...
Coding & Programmingaibusiness.com

From Network Compression to DenseNets: A history of artificial neural networks

Neural network compression has many intriguing applications. The history of artificial neural networks started in 1961 with the invention of the “Multi-Layer Perceptron” (MLP) by Frank Rosenblatt at Cornell University. Forty years later, neural networks are everywhere: from self-driving cars and internet search engines to chatbots and automated speech recognition...

Comments / 0

Community Policy