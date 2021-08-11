HPC-AI Advisory Council Invites Participation in Ninth Annual Advanced RDMA Programming Workshop and Competition

Looking for an AI refresher to beat the Summer heat? In this Q&A, Hyperion Research Senior Adviser Steve Conway surveys the AI and analytics landscape in a time of intense activity and financial backing. Just last week, the National Science Foundation (NSF) announced it had expanded the National AI Research Institutes program to 40 states (and the District of Columbia) as part of a combined $220 million investment. What is all this attention and investment leading up to? What is significant right now? What’s the HPC connection? Keep reading for insights into the questions everyone’s asking.