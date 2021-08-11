HPC-AI Advisory Council Invites Participation in Ninth Annual Advanced RDMA Programming Workshop and Competition
BEIJING and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 — Promoter of high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) education and expertise, the HPC-AI Advisory Council (HPCAIAC) today announced the registration opening for its 9th Annual Advanced RDMA Programming Workshop and Competition (22-29 August). Combining an immersive 4.5-day workshop followed with the 3-day challenge, participants will be introduced to advanced technologies, programming and optimization in server-storage communication efficiencies.www.hpcwire.com
Comments / 0