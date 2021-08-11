Organizers putting finishing touches on Berlin Fiddlers Convention
BERLIN, Md. – In just a few weeks the Berlin Fiddlers Convention will be taking over downtown Berlin for one weekend. “Everything’s absolutely free. We’ll kick it off on Friday evening with a great concert. Saturday there will be more music and competition. Then, on Sunday we wrap it up with a bluegrass gospel show, tied into our Berlin Farmers Market,” said Deputy Director of the Berlin Chamber of Commerce Steve Frene.www.wmdt.com
Comments / 0