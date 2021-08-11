Cancel
Two studies find county to be least educated, worst place to live

By The Sun-Gazette
thesungazette.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULARE COUNTY – According to a recent study by Wallethub.com, Visalia and the larger Tulare County area is the least educated place in the country. Wallethub.com compared 150 of the country’s most populated areas, otherwise known as metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs). The authors of the study looked at two key dimensions: “educational attainment” and “quality of education and attainment gap.” What they found was that Visalia, but more broadly Tulare County, ranked 150th in education.

