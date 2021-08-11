Cancel
Premier League

Spanish federation opposes league's deal worth $3.2 billion

 7 days ago

MADRID (AP) -- The Spanish soccer federation has come out against a proposed multibillion-dollar Spanish league deal with an investment fund, saying Wednesday that it is illegal and could hurt the competition in the long term. The federation's stance came a day before the clubs from the first and second...

Posted by
The Associated Press

Spanish league to have crowds of up to 40% capacity

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government said Wednesday it will allow stadiums to have crowds of up to 40% capacity for the start of the Spanish league on Aug. 13. Only a limited number of fans had been allowed into first-division soccer games at the end of last season in parts of the country where the coronavirus pandemic was more under control.
ESPN

Madrid, Barcelona oppose Spanish league's $3BN funding plan

MADRID --  Real Madrid and Barcelona expressed their opposition Thursday to the Spanish league's deal with an investment fund that secured $3.2 billion in funding to help its clubs. The leagues executive committee unanimously approved the strategic agreement with international investment fund CVC Capital Partners on Wednesday. The majority...
sportspromedia.com

Barcelona and Real Madrid lambast La Liga’s US$3.2bn CVC deal

Both clubs release statements claiming deal was struck without competitive bidding process and proper consultation with clubs. Barcelona express ‘surprise’ at ‘inappropriat’ deal, while Real Madrid decry lack of ‘involvement or knowledge’. Statements issued on same day Barcelona announce departure of star forward Lionel Messi. Spanish soccer giants Barcelona and...
Posted by
Sports Illustrated

La Liga Secures $3.2 Billion in Funding to Assist Clubs

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league took a step toward cutting into the Premier League’s global dominance on Wednesday, securing €2.7 billion ($3.2 billion) in funding to boost its clubs’ finances and increase revenue growth over the next few years. The deal unanimously approved by the league’s executive committee should...
semoball.com

A look at the top contenders for the Spanish league title

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) -- The Spanish league starts on Friday. Here is a look at the top contenders expected to fight for the title and top positions in the table. Atletico Madrid defends the title it won last season with the goals of Luis Suarez and the tireless preparation of coach Diego Simeone. Its position as champion has been strengthened by the exit of top players from both Barcelona and Real Madrid. Atletico has kept all its talent and added Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul. Simeone, who signed a contract extension in July through 2024, will have Suarez back to lead his attack. The Uruguay striker was crucial to Atletico's title march, leading the team with 21 league goals. Can he, though, at the age of 34, maintain the same production? Expectations are big for Joao Felix to become a leader with his playmaking in an otherwise workmanlike squad. But Simeone has shown that with a strong defense anchored by goalkeeper Jan Oblak his side can grind out wins without many frills.
investing.com

Real Madrid to sue La Liga, CVC chiefs over proposed $3.2 billion deal

MADRID (Reuters) -Real Madrid will launch civil and criminal lawsuits against La Liga president Javier Tebas and CVC Capital Partners' chief Javier de Jaime Guijarro over their proposed 2.7 billion euro ($3.16 billion) deal, the Spanish soccer club said on Tuesday. Real Madrid also said they would pursue legal action...
fa-mag.com

Spanish Clubs Back CVC's Soccer Deal Without Real, Barcelona

Spain’s soccer clubs backed a proposal from CVC Capital Partners to pump funds into the nation’s top soccer league that will leave FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, powerful opponents of the deal, on the margins. The planned investment is now 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion), down from the 2.7 billion...
insidersport.com

Nine Super League clubs reinstated by ECA

The executive board of the European Club Association (ECA) has accepted requests from nine of the 12 clubs of the breakaway European Super League (ESL) to re-join the organisation. As a result of the ECA’s decision, the nine clubs from the Premier League, Serie A and LaLiga will be able...
Posted by
FanSided

Real Madrid reverse course on Arsenal’s top transfer target

The transfer saga of Martin Odegaard has taken yet another turn. Arsenal have a chance to pry him away from Real Madrid if certain conditions are met. Arsenal have not made any attempt to hide their desire to bring Martin Odegaard back to North London on a permanent basis this summer. Previously, Real Madrid have been hesitant to engage the Premier League club in serious transfer negotiations regarding the talented Norwegian. Suddenly, it appears the tide is turning in favor of Mikel Arteta and the Gunners.
goal.com

Haaland tipped for Liverpool move by Borussia Dortmund legend Rummenigge

A man that spent five years with BVB in his playing days can see a Norwegian striker heading to England in the summer of 2022. Liverpool could be a possible landing spot for Erling Haaland in the summer of 2022, claims Borussia Dortmund legend Michael Rummenigge, with the Norwegian striker expected to favour a switch to England over one to Spain.
Posted by
SPORTbible

Barcelona Make Transfer Decision Over Arsenal Striker Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona have rejected claims that the club are planning to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer after reports intensified in Spain over the weekend. Clouded by a summer of financial restrictions, complications around player registrations and the surreal exit of Lionel Messi, the Catalan giants are still thought to be exploring bolstering their strike force further from the signing of Sergio Agüero from Manchester City.
dailynewsen.com

Final Chapter for Odegaard at Real Madrid

Martin Odegaard will play on the arsenal next season. As it has been confirmed by this newspaper, Real Madrid and the London Club accelerate this Wednesday the last fringes of a sale that will be closed by a figure close to 40 million euros and that could become official in the next few hours.

