Tipping Point: Our picks and pans (Otto Pizza; "Billy Summers"; "Stillwater")

The Day
 7 days ago

Amanda Knox has criticized this movie for trying to “exploit” her life. And it clearly takes inspiration from her being convicted of murdering her roommate in Italy, before being released several years later. “Stillwater” portrays the injustices that can happen in the legal system and the impact those injustices can have on not just the person but their family. Matt Damon gives a terse, lock-jawed performance as a stoic Oklahoman whose daughter (Abigail Breslin) has been convicted of murder in France. He ends up trying to track down a person who, his daughter says, might actually have been the killer. That makes it sound like a thriller. It’s not. This Tom McCarthy-directed piece is more of a family/domestic drama. It’s slow in parts, and the story wanders quite a bit; Damon, for instance, falls in with a French woman with a young daughter. It intriguingly touches on cultural differences, prejudice and the view abroad of Americans. But it simply doesn’t hang together as a whole.

