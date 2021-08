Walking down the center aisle at the Paper Mill Playhouse, it is easy to feel the contagious buzz of excitement while scanning the sea of audience members for your empty red velvet chairs. After finding them, there is nothing more embarrassing than forcing every person in the row to stand—repeatedly saying thank you and avoiding eye contact—while shuffling by. Finally, you can sink into your plush, but snug, chair and relax. While flipping through the playbill before the show, it is hard to not think about the stars that have stood on this very stage in Millburn, New Jersey before appearing on Broadway. As the heavy red velvet curtains peel apart on stage, music from the orchestra fills the air and the lights slowly dim. It is time for the show to begin.