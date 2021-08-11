Behind The Breakout: Rafael Ortega

Putting labels like a "Quad-A” player can be harmful for fantasy purposes since some players experience late age breakouts. It can be parts of their skill set emerging later in their development or as simple as a pathway to playing time. It's too early to buy into a full fledged breakout by Rafael Ortega, but he's assured of playing time over the last two months of the season and producing intriguing numbers for the Cubs. One recalls Whit Merrifield being promoted during his Age-27 season by the Royals. He hit .283 with two home runs and eight stolen bases over 81 games but many overlooked him in 2017 drafts due to his age. He led the American League in stolen bases with 34 and slashed .288/.324/.460.