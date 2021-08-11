Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Behind The Breakout: Rafael Ortega

By Greg Jewett
fantasyalarm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePutting labels like a "Quad-A” player can be harmful for fantasy purposes since some players experience late age breakouts. It can be parts of their skill set emerging later in their development or as simple as a pathway to playing time. It's too early to buy into a full fledged breakout by Rafael Ortega, but he's assured of playing time over the last two months of the season and producing intriguing numbers for the Cubs. One recalls Whit Merrifield being promoted during his Age-27 season by the Royals. He hit .283 with two home runs and eight stolen bases over 81 games but many overlooked him in 2017 drafts due to his age. He led the American League in stolen bases with 34 and slashed .288/.324/.460.

www.fantasyalarm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Whit Merrifield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Royals#The American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Reaches base three times

Ortega went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk Thursday against the Rockies. Ortega extended his hitting streak to seven games, four of which have been multi-hit efforts. He's also slugged four home runs in that stretch -- three came in one game -- to go along with nine RBI and 10 runs scored. Ortega has served as the team's primary leadoff hitter since July 21 and should be locked into regular playing time until the close of the campaign.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Stays hot with two hits, steal

Ortega went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Sunday in the Cubs' 9-3 loss to the White Sox. The 30-year-old journeyman outfielder probably won't be a cornerstone piece for the Cubs as they embark on a rebuild, but he's been a nice find off the scrap heap in an otherwise disappointing season for the North Siders. Since getting his minor-league contract selected from Triple-A Iowa in late May, Ortega has gone from serving as a lightly used fourth or fifth outfielder to playing everyday as the Cubs' leadoff man. With an incredible .394/.449/.662 slash line to go with four home runs and four steals since the All-Star break, Ortega has given manager David Ross no reason to move him off the table-setting role.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Category Analysis: Rafael Ortega, Edward Olivares, Merrill Kelly

It’s that time again! It’s time to turn your attention to the waiver wire, where there are still plenty of overlooked players just begging for your attention. These “free agents” can help you right now in at least one of the major categories. There is still an ample amount of time to make up ground, especially in shallow leagues, so pay attention, or you’ll miss out on these guys as they’re quickly gobbled up.
MLBchatsports.com

Outfielder Rafael Ortega becoming force for Cubs

Since outfielder Rafael Ortega joined the Cubs, all he has done is hit. When he first arrived, he was merely a bench option. But the more opportunities he got, the more he produced. Ortega has become an everyday player for the Cubs after their moves at the trade deadline and...
MLBMLB

Wisdom, Ortega showing their value to Cubs

CHICAGO -- After pointing to the heavens and circling the bases, following a walk-off grand slam against the A's during Spring Training, Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega was welcomed with a two-handed high-five at the plate. The teammate with the celebratory greeting was Patrick Wisdom. It was a preseason footnote at...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Cubs’ Rafael Ortega can give your fantasy baseball team some pop

We’ve reached the point of the season when every fantasy owner still paying attention to their teams should be living by the same motto: Win at all costs. That means you’re looking for any player who can offer consistent production to assist in your quest for fantasy glory. Those can come in many forms. Veterans like Lorenzo Cain, C.J. Cron and Brandon Belt are out there, waiting for someone to notice them. Youngsters like Logan Webb, Vladimir Gutierrez, Lewis Brinson, Kyle Farmer and Tanner Houck are hoping for fantasy owners to believe they’re production is for real.
MLBnumberfire.com

Rafael Ortega starting for Cubs Saturday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Ortega is getting the nod in center field while batting leadoff against Marlins starter Zach Thompson. Our models project Ortega for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.5...
MLBallfans.co

How Rafael Ortega’s Path to Cubs Readied Him to ‘Seize’ Opportunity

Rafael Ortega has considered retiring from baseball before. Now one of the Cubs’ hottest hitters, Ortega was playing in the Venezuelan Winter League a little under a decade ago when he started questioning his future in the sport. “I would get feedback like, ‘You’re not a prospect anymore,’ or ‘you’re...
NFLfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Risers & Fallers: Dansby Swanson, Rafael Ortega, Adam Frazier, Carlos Carrasco

Welcome to the Fantasy Baseball Risers and Fallers article for Week 20 (8/9 – 8/15). I will be covering some of the hottest and coldest players in baseball over the last seven days. This column aims to provide insight into the featured players’ success and/or struggles. We’ll try and discover if their recent performances have any staying power or if it was just a flash in the pan. The fantasy baseball trade deadline has come and gone in most leagues, and the race to the playoffs is on the home stretch. Division races are getting tighter in Major League Baseball as well, with a month and a half of the regular season remaining.
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels rumors: Halos could be in on one of the best starters in baseball

The LA Angels‘ starting rotation has been disappointing this year. It’s not completely their fault, as Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway let them down by getting suspended and fired for sexual harassment. Because of the starters’ performance this year, the Halos were interested in trading for Max Scherzer at the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte has a new home

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte, who was released on July 29, has found a new home with the Cincinnati Reds on a minor league contract. It took a week, but Ender Inciarte is back in the league…sort of. The former Braves outfielder signed a minor league contract with the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy