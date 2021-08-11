Chef Terri Conderino shares her much-asked-for scone recipe

Rum soaked currant scones (Contriubted)

When I interviewed Terri Conderino, the head chef at Cafe Flo at the Florence Griswold Museum, earlier this year for a feature story about her, she mentioned that she got a lot of requests for the recipes for the scones she makes for the museum's Christmastime Teas.

So much so, in fact, that the recipe is now printed on the back of the Christmastime Teas menu card for every guest.

With that in mind, we asked Conderino to share that recipe with The Day's audience, and she graciously agreed.

A few notes from the chef about making these scones:

"My best tip is that everything has to be very cold. A quick and easy trick is to put the butter and flour mixture into the freezer first to let it chill. The colder your products, the easier these will be to make. Don't overwork the dough and work quickly! And soak your currants for as long as you can for more flavor."

"I enjoy making these scones because we know how much everyone loves them and looks forward to them every year."

These are a seasonal special item, only available in November and December at the Christmastime Teas at the Museum.

It's a few months until the teas start up again, but you can make your own scones until then. Here's how:

Rum Soaked Currant Scones

1 cup dried currants

3 cups flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed and chilled

1 egg plus 1 egg yolk

1/2 cup spiced rum

1/3 cup sugar

1 tsp salt

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons milk

For honey butter glaze:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon honey

• Soak 1 cup dried currants in ½ cup spiced rum overnight

• Preheat oven to 425°

• In a food processor combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt with 6 tablespoons chilled butter and process until combined. Add remaining butter and pulse until fully incorporated.

• Transfer mixture to bowl

• Beat milk and eggs in a separate bowl

• Make a well in flour mixture and pour liquid into center. Using a rubber spatula gently stir mixture, scraping from edges of bowl. Add in currants and continue folding inward until shaggy dough forms and some bits of flour remain. Do not over mix.

• Turn onto floured surface, kneading briefly until dough just comes together.

• Using your hands, shape dough into 12x4” rectangle, about 1.5” tall

• Using a knife, cut into 8 equal rectangles, then cut each rectangle diagonally, forming 16 triangles

• Bake scones on parchment paper lined baking sheet, 16-18 minutes, until lightly golden.

• Brush tops with honey butter glaze

• Return to oven and bake for 5 minutes more

• Enjoy with your favorite jam and clotted cream, or sweet butter!

Scones by Chef Terri Conderino, Gourmet Galley & Café Flo at the Florence Griswold Museum