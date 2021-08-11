Ports Face The Biggest Crisis In 65 Years

Global towage provider Svitzer has extended its contract with the Suez Canal Authority to include two additional tugs, providing the waterway with additional towing power. Svitzer has been operating in the Suez Canal since late 2019 with the two tugs Svitzer Port Said 1 and Svitzer Port Said 2, both of which were used in the effort to the refloat the Ever Given, on the Mediterranean entrance to the Canal. Beginning in the fourth quarter, the two new tugs with 70 bollard pull each will begin operating out of Port Suez by the Red Sea entrance.