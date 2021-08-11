Ports Face The Biggest Crisis In 65 Years
By John Konrad (gCaptain) Ports have taken center stage during COVID-19. While countless airports, roads, and trains ground to a halt during the peak of the pandemic last year, authorities continued to wave ships into ports. This makes clear the importance of shipping but also the danger of port disruptions in the future and today the Financial Times (FT) is reporting the biggest disruption to ports since the start of container shipping 65 years ago.gcaptain.com
