WEST KORTRIGHT — West Kortright Centre will present The Revelers, a Cajun/zydeco band from Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday, Aug. 7. According to a media release, the Grammy-nominated super-group brings together founding members of the Red Stick Ramblers and the Pine Leaf Boys — two bands at the vanguard of the Louisiana cultural renaissance. Featuring two fiddlers — Daniel Coolik and Blake Miller (also on accordion and vocals) — with guitarist Chas Justus, saxophonist Chris Miller, bassist Eric Frey, and drummer/singer Glenn Fields, The Revelers play with a sense of empathy and depth that can only be fostered after years of making music together.