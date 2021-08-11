How Do We Know What We Know?

Psychological research is vitally important. On a personal level, knowing why people think and behave the way they do can help us shape and determine our own behaviour (“I shouldn’t go shopping when hungry”). On a societal level, it informs policies, political decisions and interventions (“How can we fight bullying in schools?”). At the same time, the way in which research is conducted or communicated can often appear opaque, complicated or downright counterintuitive: Why talk about a laboratory if it only involves talking with people? Why can results be non-significant but hugely important? What is a control condition?