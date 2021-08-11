Gov. Mills ‘strongly considering’ vaccine mandate for health care workers

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills is “strongly considering” a vaccination mandate for all health care workers in Maine, according to spokesperson Lindsay Crete. “It is crucial that health care workers and all eligible Maine people be vaccinated. Health care workers perform a critical role in protecting the health of Maine people and should take every precaution against this dangerous virus, especially given the highly transmissible Delta variant,” Crete said in a statement.