What Can a Baby’s Brain Tell Us About Anxiety?

Priyam K. Mithawala, PharmD, BCPS; Natai M. Thomas, PharmD Candidate 2022. Anxiety disorders, which are the most common psychiatric illnesses, often go undiagnosed or undertreated. Social anxiety disorder (SAD) involves the persistent, intense fear of being observed or judged in social situations, such as public speaking or interactive settings, and affects a person's quality of life by impacting relationships, work or school, and social activities. Common comorbidities in patients with SAD include cardiovascular, neurologic, gastrointestinal, respiratory, autoimmune, and endocrine disorders. Psychological and pharmacologic approaches are used to treat SAD. It is important to consider treatment guidelines and patient-related factors in choosing the best therapy for a patient with SAD, and pharmacists' comprehensive knowledge of drugs and ability to evaluate drug therapy are essential in treatment management.