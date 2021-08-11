Cancel
California State

California doing better with delta variant than Florida, Texas and experts attribute it to higher vaccine rates, mask policies

By Los Angeles Times
KTLA.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a significant surge in both coronavirus cases and hospitalizations this summer, California so far has managed to avoid the sky-high infection rates and increasingly overcrowded hospitals some other states are now experiencing. California’s coronavirus case rate remains below the national average and significantly less than that of Florida and...

Milwaukee, WICBS 58

More dangerous than Delta? Experts warn of new COVID variants

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Right now the Delta variant is spreading like wildfire. It is more contagious and more dangerous than previous strains, but experts say the next strain will be even worse. Dr. Ann Sheehy is a hospitalist at UW Health and treats COVID-19 patients. She says with the...
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

COVID In Florida: Cases, Positivity Rates Rising Faster Than Vaccination Rates

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite half the country being fully vaccinated, the COVID-19 delta variant is swarming the country, especially Florida. With the release of its weekly numbers, the Florida Department of Health reports 134,506 newly reported cases throughout the Sunshine state, up more than 24-thousand cases from the previous week. The state vaccination rate is 63%, up from 61% last week. There were also another 175 newly reported deaths, and the state’s new case positivity rate stands at 18.9%, which is up from 18.1% from the previous week. Miami-Dade County’s vaccination rate rose from 78% to 81%. There were 19,639 newly reported cases last week, up more than 4,000 cases from the previous week. It also has a 12.7% new case positivity rate, up from 12.1%. In Broward, there were 12,590 new cases last week, up nearly 3,500 from the previous week. Broward’s vaccination rate is up to 72%, and has a new case positivity rate of 15.9%, up from 14.1%. Monroe County, with its 72% vaccination rate, added 388 new cases last week, up nearly 140 cases from the previous week. It also increased its positivity rate from 16.2% to 21.4%.
South Bend, INSouth Bend Tribune

Local and national retailers update mask policies in light of COVID delta variant

In late July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its recommendations calling for all people, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, to wear masks in indoor settings in areas that have high or substantial transmission rates. The center changed its course from its initial guidance that relaxed face coverings for vaccinated people in May as the COVID-19 delta variant has subsequently caused a spike in positivity rates across the country.
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

New U.S. COVID cases are up 52%. See where cases are rising the fastest

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. In another sign that this pandemic is far from over, public health and medical experts with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services today recommended booster shots starting next month for Americans already fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

As Delta Variant Surges, So Does Demand For Vaccine in Texas

As the numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge, so has demand for the coronavirus vaccine. According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, personnel administered more than 50% more doses of the vaccine last week than they had a month ago. Statewide, vaccines administered dipped to...
California StateKTLA.com

Blue Shield steps back from controversial vaccine role in California

As public health officials continue their push to vaccinate millions of hard-to-reach Californians against COVID-19, they are doing so largely without the help of Blue Shield of California, the company whose oversight Gov. Gavin Newsom said was essential to improving the state’s slow distribution of doses earlier this year. The...
Springfield, MActpublic.org

Springfield COVID Vaccine Rate Remains Stubbornly Low As Delta Variant Spreads

As Massachusetts sees an uptick in coronavirus cases due to the highly-contagious delta variant, some areas are struggling to get more folks vaccinated. One of them is Hampden County in western Massachusetts, where a little over half of residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. That’s compared to more than 70% of residents statewide, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Brazos County, TXBattalion Texas AM

A&M officials respond to Delta variants, vaccination rates

As the Delta and Delta-plus variants of COVID-19 spread worldwide, Texas A&M University officials provided current regional statistics and offered new guidance to the Aggie community in preparation for a full-capacity semester. Amid rising infections and low vaccination rates, Brazos County has been designated a high-transmission area by the Center for Disease Control. If Aggies take the necessary steps, the community may be able to mitigate risks, officials said.

