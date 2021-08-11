Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

U.S. citizenship will no longer be required for many L.A. County government jobs

By Los Angeles Times
KTLA.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. citizenship will no longer be a requirement for many Los Angeles County government jobs, including department heads. On Tuesday, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion allowing the county, with a few exceptions, to hire noncitizens to lead county agencies — excluding the chief probation officer — and for any other county jobs where state or federal law doesn’t mandate citizenship.

ktla.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheila Kuehl
Person
Hilda Solis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Jobs#County Government#U S Citizenship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...
TechnologyPosted by
CNN

T-Mobile says data breach affects more than 40 million people

(CNN) — Tens of millions of current, former or prospective T-Mobile (TMUS) customers' personal information has been leaked to hackers, the wireless carrier said Tuesday, disclosing further details on a data breach it has been investigating since the weekend. The breach affects as many as 7.8 million postpaid subscribers, 850,000...

Comments / 1

Community Policy