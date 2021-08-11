U.S. citizenship will no longer be required for many L.A. County government jobs
U.S. citizenship will no longer be a requirement for many Los Angeles County government jobs, including department heads. On Tuesday, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion allowing the county, with a few exceptions, to hire noncitizens to lead county agencies — excluding the chief probation officer — and for any other county jobs where state or federal law doesn’t mandate citizenship.ktla.com
