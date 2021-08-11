Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Why cabinet reshuffles in South Africa are bound to disappoint

By Become an author
Posted by 
The Conversation Africa
The Conversation Africa
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aff6v_0bOTwXYK00
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of changes to his executive were met with mixed reactions. GCIS

These days, there are two types of cabinet reshuffles in South Africa – those which disappoint immediately and those which keep the disappointment for later.

The cause of the disappointment is not the reshuffles themselves but the expectations which the country’s media, politicians and citizens’ organisations place on them. This fundamentally misunderstands the roles which ministers play in a democracy, making it inevitable that reality will never match their hopes.

Thanks largely to a media whose love of sensation dwarfs its interest in truth, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s early August reshuffle is very much the “disappointment later” kind.

Before he announced changes to his cabinet, a story of what was at stake embedded itself in the media and sections of business.

It insisted that there were cabinet ministers whose incompetence had worsened the recent violence which gripped two provinces recently, or whose ineptitude was obstructing economic growth. Everyone knew who they were and the only interesting question was whether Ramaphosa would do what “the national interest” required.

According to sections of the media, Ramaphosa did what he was meant to do. Lurid headlines announced that he had “wielded the axe”, replacing opponents with allies across the board. This, of course, is why there is no immediate disappointment. But later disenchantment is inevitable – and not only because the claim that he used the reshuffle to remove all in his path and replace them with firm allies is a fantasy.

The reshuffle

Ramaphosa’s reshuffle replaced three ministers who were no longer available and whose positions had to be filled. (One passed away, another was embroiled in scandal and the third asked to step down.)

In each case, the political loyalties of the new minister are the same as their predecessor’s. He fired the defence minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, which was hardly surprising since she had contradicted him publicly on the causes of the violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July, has no significant support base and was not considered crucial to her portfolio. Before her dismissal, the minister was an ally of the president, so it not clear why her sacking meant he was purging enemies. Mapisa-Nqakula was the only minister sacked – others who were subjects of overheated speculation before the announcement were shifted between portfolios. And even she has not arguably lost anything – she is scheduled to become Speaker of the National Assembly, a post which, at least in theory, is higher in status than a cabinet job.

Shifting ministers between ministries is a boon to lurid pundits everywhere since they can place whatever spin they like on them. But about the only minister who has clearly been demoted is Lindiwe Sisulu, who has moved from foreign minister to human settlements to tourism, probably because she is said to be campaigning for Ramaphosa’s job.

But, for the rest, who is to say whether a move from communications to small business or public administration to water and sanitation is a shift upwards, downwards or sideways? What is clear is that Ramaphosa did not shift the balance of power in his cabinet at all and that his chief goal seems to have been to show he had heard complaints about particular ministries without rocking any political boats.

The role of ministers

But this is only part of why later disappointment is inevitable. A more important reason is that the standard story of what reshuffles mean is based on very unrealistic ideas of the purpose of cabinet ministers.

Firstly, it confuses the opinions of a small group with the “truth”. Ministerial appointments are political – a minister is the political head of a department, not a technical advisor. This is why, contrary to a widely held belief in South Africa, ministers need not hold any qualifications in their ministry’s area of interest. Post-1994 South Africa’s most widely admired finance ministers (in the market place), Trevor Manuel and Pravin Gordhan, hold, respectively, a diploma in engineering and a pharmacy degree.

It is also why it is never “self-evident” that a minster should be hired or fired – since people hold differing political opinions, they will not agree on who is a “good” or “bad” minister. Outgoing finance minister Tito Mboweni was valued in much of business because he was seen as a champion of markets. For the same reason, sections of the governing alliance and anti-poverty campaigners could not wait to see the back of him. Which side was speaking for the “national interest”?

The claim that a minister must stay or go is, and must always be, an expression of opinion only. A president who ignores that view is not rejecting “the national interest” – they simply have a different view of what that is.

The belief that all happy outcomes – better policing and intelligence or economic growth – can be achieved simply by replacing one minister with another is also a sure recipe for disappointment. As the political head of a department, the minister is responsible for giving it political direction and supporting it politically. These can be important tasks – but they do not mean that the strength or weakness of a department depends on who its minister is.

Most of the “heavy lifting” in government departments is the job of public servants. Ministers can nudge things in particular directions and give political support to officials whose work they value. But they cannot do much more. Two examples illustrate this.

Reality versus hype

Perhaps the most effective minister in South Africa’s democratic life was the late Zola Skweyiya. As social development minister, he was responsible for extending social grants to millions of people. But Skweyiya could have done none of this without the work of his senior civil servants. His role was crucial but it consisted largely of supporting senior officials.

By contrast, there was much enthusiasm before the reshuffle for the removal of police minister Bheki Cele. The reason was obvious – the police performed abysmally during the recent violence. But, whatever Cele’s merits, replacing him would make not an iota of difference to the police’s performance.

There are two reasons why policing the violence was so inept. First, South Africa has never had a competent police service – not under minority rule, when the police’s chief task was preventing black people from expressing themselves or policing racial laws, and not after it. The police are also deeply factionalised and so it is never clear whether officers are failing because they don’t know how to act or because they choose not to.

None of this will change simply because a minister changes. Change will need a thorough strategy to alter the operational arms of the police and root out factionalism. If that did happen, political support from a minister would help to make a difference. Simply replacing one politician with another would not.

So, cabinet reshuffles are always much less important events than the hype which surrounds them would suggest. If the national debate understood that, it might save itself repeated disappointments.

Comments / 0

The Conversation Africa

The Conversation Africa

314
Followers
638
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from African experts for the public. The Conversation Africa finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/africa
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bheki Cele
Person
Pravin Gordhan
Person
Lindiwe Sisulu
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#The National Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Related
Politicsbuffalonynews.net

FULL TEXT | Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle - who's in, who's out?

This evening, I am announcing certain changes to the National Executive. This comes at a time when the country is facing several challenges and we are called upon to undertake several tasks at once. Firstly, we are working to accelerate our vaccination programme to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. Secondly, we...
Labor Issuestheedgemarkets.com

Ramaphosa cements control with South African Cabinet revamp

(Aug 7): South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stamped his authority over the government with a cabinet revamp and sweeping changes to securities agencies, boosting his sway over economic policy. Ramaphosa’s tiny winning margin to lead the ruling African National Congress in late 2017 left him in a power struggle with...
Advocacymoneyweek.com

What's behind the riots that shook South Africa?

The worst unrest since the end of apartheid left at least 330 people dead last month and shone a spotlight on the corruption, racial tensions and vicious political rivalries that plague South Africa – as well as its exceptional, entrenched economic inequality. In a wave of rioting and looting, about 40,000 businesses were vandalised, with the damage estimated at around $3.4bn.
Public Healthdallassun.com

Why COVID-19 vaccines should be mandatory in South Africa

In recent months, the question of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination or limitations on those who choose not to be vaccinated has become a hot topic. In many countries, healthcare professionals and care home workers in facilities for the aged or disabled must be vaccinated as an occupational requirement. They are duty bound to accept a vaccine because of their non-negotiable pledge to avoid harm to patients, colleagues and their own families.
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Radisson Hotel Middelburg to Open 2023 in South Africa

Radisson Hotel Group announced the signing of Radisson Hotel Middelburg as part of the Group’s expansion plan in South Africa. Set to open at the end of 2023, the hotel brings the Group’s South African portfolio to 16 hotels in operation and under development. Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice President, Development, Africa...
U.K.Birmingham Star

UK seizes assets, bans entry to son of president of Equatorial Guinea

Britain has banned entry to the son of Equatorial Guinea's long-serving president for using millions of dollars in state funding to purchase luxury mansions, private jets, etc. Teodoro Obiang Mangue, who is also vice-president of Equatorial Guinea, saw Britain freeze his assets and impose a travel ban under the UK's...
Presidential ElectionBBC

Zambia election: Young voters may hold the cards

Zambia is expected to hold tightly contested presidential and parliamentary elections on Thursday, with many voters - especially the youth - worried about the economic turmoil that has hit the copper-rich nation. The governing Patriotic Front (PF) swept to power in 2011 on the promise of "less taxes, more money...
WorldAviation Week

South Africa’s Mango Goes Into Business Rescue

South African LCC Mango has been placed into the country’s business rescue process—roughly equivalent to administration—as it continues to struggle with financial problems. It follows its parent company South African Airways (SAA), into the business rescue process. SAA emerged from its 17-month... Subscription Required. South Africa’s Mango Goes Into Business...
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

'A new day': Opposition leader elected president in Zambia

LUSAKA, Zambia — Zambia's veteran opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has won the southern African country's presidency with more than 50% of the vote. Hichilema was declared president–elect early Monday after getting more than 2.8 million votes to President Edgar Lungu's 1.8 million votes, achieving one of the biggest electoral wins in Zambia's history.
Healthriverbender.com

South African activists slam J&J for exporting vaccines

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Health activists in Africa have slammed Johnson & Johnson for exporting vaccines produced in South Africa to countries in Europe, which have already immunized large numbers of their people and have even donated vaccines to more needy countries. The one-dose J&J vaccines were exported from South Africa,...
Presidential Electionmilwaukeesun.com

Profile: Zambia's Hichilema defies the odds and wins presidential election

LUSAKA, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- With perseverance, Hakainde Hichilema, a sixth-time presidential challenger, has turned his dream of becoming Zambia's president into a reality. Hold on and never give up. Believing in his chance to win, Hichilema, who had lost in five past elections, contested for the top post of the country again and this year his time has come.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Herald

Zambia celebrates peaceful transfer of power after elections

LUSAKA, Zambia -- Business quickly returned to normal in Zambia Tuesday, a day after veteran opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema was declared president-elect and the incumbent president Edgar Lungu conceded his election defeat. Citizens brushed aside concerns of violent chaos that had been prevalent in the tense days before and after...
SocietyPosted by
The Conversation Africa

What lies behind social unrest in South Africa, and what might be done about it

South Africa has among the highest recorded levels of social protest of any country in the world. The reasons behind this are more complex than often assumed. The scale and severity of the looting and sabotage in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng in July, following the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma, has brought social protest and civil unrest into the popular discourse.
Chinaphillytrib.com

Three reasons to be worried about Africa's progress

One of the saddest stories of the year has gone largely unreported: the slowdown of political and economic progress in sub-Saharan Africa. There is no longer a clear path to be seen, or a simple story to be told, about how the world’s poorest continent might claw its way up to middle-income status. Africa has amazing human talent and brilliant cultural heritages, but its major political centers are, to put it bluntly, falling apart.
Public HealthVoice of America

SADC Summit Begins in Malawi with Concerns Over COVID-19 Vaccine Hoarding

BLANTYRE, MALAWI - Malawi president Lazarus Chakwera has urged southern African leaders to increase efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and called on wealthy nations to stop hoarding vaccine. The Malawi leader was speaking at the annual summit of the 16-member Southern African Development Community in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe. Speaking...
PoliticsKSNT

Zambia’s opposition leader warns of tensions ahead of polls

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambia’s main opposition leader has warned the military deployed on the streets ahead of crucial elections Thursday against “aiding a particular party” and raised concern that the country could fall into chaos if the polls are “mismanaged.”. Hakainde Hichilema, addressing reporters Wednesday, spoke of rising tensions...
Worldbaltimorenews.net

WHY IS FOREX TRADING POPULAR IN SOUTH AFRICA?

South Africa has raised many questions among people concerning its success and development via forex trading. Regardless of being a risky business, forex trading is still a popular business in South Africa. It is now notable as a successful forex trader and the most significant traded currency, too, as they use sharp techniques and strategies.
Presidential ElectionBBC

Zambia election: President claims vote was not free and fair

Zambia's incumbent president has described Thursday's elections as "not free and fair". Early results show President Edgar Lungu trailing his main opponent, businessman Hakainde "HH" Hichilema. The president said election officials from his party Patriotic Front had been chased from polling stations, leaving votes unprotected. In response, Mr Hichilema said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy