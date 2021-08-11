Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Disaster-mapping drones often neglect deadliest, costliest events and hardest-hit areas

By Chris Hugenholtz, Professor, Geography, University of Calgary, Maja Kucharczyk, PhD Candidate, Geography, University of Calgary
Posted by 
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BU7k6_0bOTvuci00
Drones are increasingly being used in disaster management. (Shutterstock)

Every year, disasters kill an average of 60,000 people, affect 200 million and cause US$150 billion in damage . To combat these devastating impacts, governments and other stakeholders routinely rely on images captured by satellites and crewed aircraft for crucial tasks such as identifying and monitoring areas most at risk, evacuation routes, damage severity and extent, and recovery progress.

Alongside these standard spaceborne and airborne platforms, small aerial drones equipped with cameras are relatively newer tools. Praised for their low cost, easy use and capture of on-demand visuals, drones may be a game-changing technology for emergency response.

Drones are now routine photojournalistic tools used to capture compelling images and videos of the devastation occurring from major events. Their fly-through videos are a staple feature of many news articles covering floods , landslides , volcanic eruptions , storms , wildfires and earthquakes .

Drone footage of floods in Belgium and Germany.

Drones and disaster management

International organizations like the Red Cross have been using drones across their global networks. But there exists a critical knowledge gap of standard applications and lack of standard procedures within and across the humanitarian sector. This contrasts with the highly standardized use of satellites and crewed aircraft by disaster management organizations.

To help illuminate common uses and disparities of disaster-mapping drones around the world, we looked at a variety of research papers. In our new study published in Remote Sensing of Environment , we examined over 600 scientific case studies of pre- and post-disaster mapping . We identified global trends and gaps in terms of disaster management application, technology and geography, leading to a list of priorities for future research.

Drone use in emergencies

Disaster management activities serve four core functions: mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery .

We found that the majority of studies (87 per cent) were focused on demonstrating drone-based support of mitigation and recovery activities. Commonly supported activities included mitigation-related vulnerability assessment and risk modeling, as well as environmental recovery. Drones were often used to map and monitor the topography and surface features of areas susceptible to and impacted by landslides, earthquakes and floods.

We found a relative lack of response-related research, with only 16 studies indicating that data collection occurred during the emergency phase of a real event. This contradicts a major selling point of drones as on-demand information retrieval tools for disaster response.

We attribute this research gap to the real-world challenges of flying drones in emergencies. These factors include adverse weather conditions and the paramount safety of first-response aircraft .

Understudied disasters

Earthquakes, floods and storms are the natural hazard-related disasters associated with the most deaths, affected populations and economic losses . However, we found that only a small percentage of studies focused on these events: 14 per cent (earthquakes), 18 per cent (floods) and 12 per cent (storms). Landslides and other mass movements received the most research attention (38 per cent of studies).

This is likely related to the small footprint of landslides and mass movements relative to other disaster types, which is compatible with the typical area coverage of drone flights. Relatedly, we found that 76 per cent of studies flew drones over small areas (less than one square kilometre) and 70 per cent used multirotor drones with less than 30-minute endurance.

Lower-income and urban areas are neglected

Lower-income countries and territories are disproportionately impacted by disasters in terms of deaths, people affected and economic losses. We found that the most studies — 64 per cent — were conducted in high-income countries and territories. We suspect this is due to a higher availability of research resources and supportive airspace regulations in high-income areas.

Studies also tended to perform research in rural areas (79 per cent), which likely reflects the challenge of obtaining flight approvals in cities . However, the impact of disasters will tend to be greater where people and assets are concentrated , so a lack of research in urban areas is concerning.

Future research priorities

Based on our review of the existing research, we propose that future research is directed toward demonstrating drone-based mapping support of neglected disaster management activities . These include response-related applications where the advantages of drones are perhaps most striking. In emergencies, locally available drones have the potential to acquire visuals in a more timely manner than satellites and crewed aircraft.

We also recommend more focus on earthquakes, floods and storms to target the deadliest and costliest disaster types. Finally, future studies should be conducted in larger, urban and lower-income areas to help the hardest-hit locations. As research progresses, effective and standard applications of drones for supporting disaster management will emerge.

The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Map#Urban Areas#Weather#The Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
Germany
Related
Oakland, CAUkiah Daily Journal

These Bay Area neighborhoods are hit hardest by heat

As Bay Area summers get warmer, low-income neighborhoods are taking the brunt of the swelter. Take Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood, where the median annual income is under $50,000. Without much shade or greenery, the asphalt roads and concrete driveways absorb the heat, and can push temperatures nine degrees hotter than Oakland’s Lakeshore neighborhood less than two-and-a-half miles away, according to an NPR analysis of temperature data from NASA.
Omaha, NEKETV.com

Event platform can see delta variant dampen demand in hard hit areas

OMAHA, Neb. — While the event business is recovering, the resurgence of COVID-19 fueled by a more contagious virus variant is scaring off some gatherings. That's the conclusion from Event Vesta co-founder Andrew Prystai. "We have seen in the places that are hardest hit, there's a pullback," he said. "Out...
Worldnatureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers in Tibet Unleashed Mysterious 15,000-Year-Old Viruses

Recently, scientists discovered close to 15,000-year-old viruses in the melting glaciers of Tibet, China that humans aren't aware of before now. Most of these viruses remained alive since they had stayed frozen in ice. The 15,000-year-old viruses. The study may assist in getting knowledge about how viruses have developed over...
Electronicsdronedj.com

Flyability’s new Elios 2 RAD indoor drone maps radiation risk

Confined space inspection specialist Flyability has announced the release of Elios 2 RAD – a radiation sensor-equipped drone, developed especially for nuclear station inspections. Typically, nuclear stations have employees devoted to maintaining low radiation exposure levels following the ALARA (as low as reasonably achievable) requirements. The Elios 2 RAD drone...
Industryinsurancebusinessmag.com

Which segments of the transportation industry were hit hardest by the pandemic?

With supply and demand fluctuating, several segments of the transportation industry have shifted gears over the last year – with brokers and carriers needing to move quickly to accommodate their clients’ needs. “Different segments of the transportation industry either thrived or deteriorated from the standpoint of the type of transportation...
Economypaconsulting.com

Disaster recovery for SMEs: Five key areas to consider

PA Consulting’s business resilience expert, Adam Stringer, discusses the key disaster recovery considerations for SMEs. The article is about how disaster recovery plans have long been common for enterprises and large public sector bodies, but they are equally vital to smaller organisations. If a small or medium-sized enterprise (SME) supplies enterprises or government, a disaster recovery plan is often mandated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy