MOD Pizza is offering a Buy-One-Get-One-Free MOD-size pizza or salad deal to the first 30,000 educators to sign up on their website!. You have from Aug. 18 until Aug. 20, 2021 to sign up, while supplies last. Then you'll need to look for an email from MOD Pizza on 8/23 with a scannable coupon that can be used online or in-restaurant through 8/29/21 at participating locations.