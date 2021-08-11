Cancel
Glendale, AZ

Family of 5 living in hotel after sewage floods apartment

By CNN
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjI3v_0bOTvUrw00

GLENDALE, Az. / CNN — A foul smell and the filth of sewage started seeping out of the pipes into a Glendale family’s home on Saturday, August 7.

Jason Williams, his wife, and their three kids have lived in their apartment for five years. This weekend, they couldn’t wash their hands, take a shower or flush the toilet without black sewage spewing out.

“We’re walking to the gas station down the street to use the bathroom at this point,” he said.

The complex sent plumbers out Monday and Tuesday to look at the problem… but the stains and smell remain.

The family said the sewage started from a toilet that overflowed. The sewage then made its way through the bathroom, down the hall, and now leaves a mark on the door that shows you just how high it came.

The City of Glendale told the complex they had until the end of the day to fix the issue. If not, it must give the Williams another place to stay.

Thomas Galvin, an attorney with Rose Law Group said, “I assume if the landlord doesn’t make repairs, or doesn’t do a good enough job with making the repairs then the city can now impose a fine on the landlord.”

The family told Arizona’s Family that the complex is paying for their hotel for the next two days while repairs are done.

“Your kids walking around complaining about the smell… throwing up; this is the worst experience of my life,” Williams said.

The apartment complex did not comment and asked reporters to leave the property.

