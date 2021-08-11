Little Compton School Department and Community Center partner to offer summer learning opportunities for students
The Little Compton School Department has partnered with the Little Compton Community Center to offer the district’s students numerous summer learning opportunities designed, in part, to help address learning loss caused by an extraordinary year of disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Twenty-five students are currently participating in the Little Compton Community Center’s summer learning program.whatsupnewp.com
