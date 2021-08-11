Cancel
Sage-grouse permit numbers announced; apply to hunt by Aug. 13

By Shannon McKone
elkhornmediagroup.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHEAST OREGON- (Release by ODFW) Sage-grouse hunters are reminded they need to apply for a permit by Aug. 13 to hunt the fall season. Overall, Oregon sage-grouse spring lek counts were up 10.4% from last year, the second year of increase since 2019. Permits available for the 2021 season are...

