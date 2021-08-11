Cancel
Astronomy

Here's the best time to catch a glimpse of the Perseid meteor showers

By Megan Marples, Ashley Strickland, CNN
KHBS
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo above: Observatory captures peak of 2020 Perseid meteor shower. The Perseid meteor shower will grace the summer skies in mid-August as one of the biggest showers of the year. The meteor shower will peak from midnight on Aug. 11 to dawn on Aug. 13, according to NASA. Because the...

