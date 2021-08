A new dollar store is sprouting up in downtown Carrollton. News tips have poured into The City Menus over the weekend about the new Dollar Tree location that will open in the former Rite Aid at the corner of Maple Street and US 27. Carrollton also has two other Dollar Tree locations, one at the Walmart Supercenter Shopping Center and another at First Tuesday Mall. It is not known at this time if this new location will affect Family Dollar, as both are now part of the same organization.