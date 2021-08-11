Former White House Chef, Sam Kass, on Life After Cooking For Obama (Exclusive)

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade has been ridiculed for claiming unvaccinated New Yorkers were being forced to “shelter in place” like Americans stranded in Afghanistan.Kilmeade, who has consistently pushed anti-vaxx messaging on the Fox breakfast show, took aim at New York City’s new indoor vaccine mandate which came into effect on Tuesday.“Guess what they’re doing in this terribly run city,” Kilmeade said Wednesday morning.“They are deciding you can’t go to plays, you can’t go to movies, you can’t go to bars, you can’t go to restaurants, you can’t go to gyms, you can’t go to anything unless you...