Former White House Chef, Sam Kass, on Life After Cooking For Obama (Exclusive)

 7 days ago
One of the dreamiest aspects of living in the White House is — without a doubt — having access to the on-site chefs, who are there to cater to the POTUS and their families. With extensive backgrounds in the culinary arts, several go on to do seriously amazing things in the world of food, politics, and everything in between. For example, former White House chef Sam Kass, who worked during the Obama administration, is now a full-time food activist who advocates for food equity issues.

