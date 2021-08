CHICAGO (CBS) — Fights over wearing masks in schools for COVID-19 continue. Paper, pens, and masks are all required supplies for thousands of Illinois students returning back to classrooms this week – and Illinois schools can get in big trouble if they don’t abide by the mandate that requires all teachers and students, and everyone else in school buildings, to abide by the state’s mask mandates. But as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Monday night, enforcement is a little more fuzzy when it comes to individual students’ refusal. “This is possibly among the most complex challenges I’ve seen in my...