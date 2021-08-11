The M launches search for new ED; Bach Roots Festival to begin
The M (Minnesota Museum of American Art) in St. Paul has a job opening: executive director. The public phase of its national search for a new ED was announced Aug. 2, when a dedicated web page went live with a position description and instructions on how to apply. A professional search adviser, 8 Bridges Workshop of St. Paul, has been retained at the recommendation of a large and diverse Search Committee that has its own set of advisers.www.minnpost.com
Comments / 0