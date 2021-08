After making some impressive moves this summer, the Los Angeles Kings will be hoping to make a playoff return this season. Like any team, the Kings will need their top line to perform if they want to find any success. Assuming star center Anze Kopitar will retain his spot as the first-line center, and that newcomer Viktor Arvidsson will take over as the right wing on that line — this leaves an open spot on the left wing. There will likely be two players fighting for this spot — Adrian Kempe and Alex Iafallo. So, let’s look at the case for both players.