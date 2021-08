The Perseid meteor shower has arrived once more, with the night sky being lit by streaking lights formed from leftover comets.The meteor shower arrives every August and is a major part of the astronomical calendar, since the Perseids are among the best and most visible of the year’s meteor showers.It happens when the Earth moves through the trail left behind by the comet Swift-Tuttle. As Earth collides with that debris, it sparks into light, and those lights can be seen streaking across the sky.It gets its name from the constellation Perseus, from which those shooting stars appear to be...