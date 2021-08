Kasie Hunt, a veteran of NBC News, will join CNN’s soon-to-launch streaming outlet as an anchor and national affairs analyst. She will start work at the WarnerMedia news outlet on September 7. Hunt is the first anchor to be named at the new service, CNN Plus, which is slated to launch in the first quarter of 2022. CNN said she will host a daily show focused on politics for the outet, while also appearing on and reporting for CNN U.S. operations, where she will cover national and breaking news. Hunt signed off from her MSNBC program, “Way Too Early,” in mid July,...