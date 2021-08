Data firm Genius Sports has hired longtime sports media executive Steve Bornstein to lead its North American business, the second former NFL executive to join the company in the past few weeks. Variety‘s sister site Sportico first broke the news. As Genius Sports’ first president of North America, Bornstein will be responsible for the group’s commercial operations in the U.S. and Canada, including its core data business, its streaming endeavors and its growing marketing efforts. He’ll also help identify potential acquisition targets, and manage the company’s partnerships with U.S. leagues, like the NFL, NASCAR and the NBA. Bornstein spent more than a decade at the NFL from...