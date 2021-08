For anyone that wants to keep a neat a tidy home, robot vacuums are a godsend. Not everyone likes vacuuming every week, let alone every day and not everyone has the time to. That’s where a robot vacuum comes into play that can be scheduled to clean daily and lighten your cleaning load when it’s time to do a thorough cleaning. Is there a perfect robot vacuum out there? Not really, but there are some that come close. Take for instance the Yeedi Vac Station Robot Vacuum combo that has many of the features you’ll want in one at a price that beats out much of its competition.