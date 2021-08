That’s fine, I suppose; I don’t want to impose my creative standards on someone Art & Entertainment else, nor would I recognize having it the opposite way around. Possibly, but some theories of art would hold that distinction to be subjective, or solely a difference in diploma, or meaningless. I usually ask myself how I separate art from entertainment, and I at all times return to the mindset that you’re an lively participant in artwork and merely a passive consumer in the other. I do not Art suppose unhealthy films that are not entertaining could be considered good with the flimsy excuse of being “artwork”. In my opinion an artwork film is a film that does not stand on its own. You have to have a book or one thing with you that explains what you are seeing or should be feeling.