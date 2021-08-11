French Holocaust survivor Simone Veil’s memorial vandalised

A Catholic priest has been assassinated this Monday in western France, as announced by the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin. The alleged perpetrator of the crime, which at the moment does not appear to have a terrorist origin, is a Rwandan refugee who was awaiting trial for setting fire to the Nantes Cathedral just one year ago and who has turned himself in to the authorities. Less than a year before the presidential elections, the foreign origin of the suspect has been quickly used by the leader of the National Regrouping, Marine Le Pen, and other conservative politicians to criticize the “failed” immigration policy of the Government of Emmanuel Macron.