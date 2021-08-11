Cancel
French Holocaust survivor Simone Veil’s memorial vandalised

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stone memorial commemorating the life of the Holocaust survivor and former minister Simone Veil has been defaced with swastikas, police have said, sparking fresh concern over antisemitism in France. The memorial to Veil, at Perros-Guirec in the western Brittany region, was found to have been daubed with the Nazi...

