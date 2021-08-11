French Holocaust survivor Simone Veil’s memorial vandalised

As a genre, horror remains extremely compelling since not only does it allow for fantastical creativity in its monsters, ghosts, killers, and imaginative scenarios, but for the fact that said creations can serve as symbolic dialogues on real life situations, emotions, and ideas. In horror, the paranoia of survivors trapped by zombies can represent the racial fears and tensions of the 1960's (Night of the Living Dead), a faceless killer bound on slashing babysitters can speak to the conflict and strife of the world creeping into idyllic suburbia (Halloween), and crazy body swapping mind control illustrates the subtle racism of everyday life (Get Out). With 2015’s Demon, a supernatural possession represents a nation’s unwillingness to reconcile with one of history’s greatest atrocities - the Holocaust.
Comments / 0