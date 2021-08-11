Why Martin Brodeur Recruited Jonathan Bernier to the Devils

First, it’s important to illustrate the disconnect here. When he was drafted, Nico Hischier said he would model his game after all-time great two-way player, Pavel Datsyuk — and that defensive potential was cited by Shero as a reason for selecting him. People have viewed him through that lens his whole career, and it persists to this day. In 2020, Last Word on Sports said “there’s a chance a Selke could be in his future” and Corey Masisak of The Athletic listed said that the expectations heading into this season were “60 point [pace] as a fringe Selke Trophy contender”. And, sure enough, Lindy Ruff and the Devils coaching staff relied on him to be that player. They named him captain before he’d played a game for them and immediately handed him the keys to the penalty kill, the #1 faceoff man, and the center spot for the more defensive of the two top lines.