Greenport, NY

Fatal crash in Greenport

By Harlem Valley News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenport, New York – On August 9, 2021, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in the town of Greenport. At approximately 2:15 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to State Route 23 near Fingar Road in the town of Greenport for a report of one vehicle off the roadway. At the scene, Barbara Coon, aged 82 years, of Glenmont, NY, was located with severe injuries after leaving the roadway and striking a tree in her 2013 Volvo S60.

