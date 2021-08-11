Fatal crash in Greenport

Greenport, New York – On August 9, 2021, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in the town of Greenport. At approximately 2:15 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to State Route 23 near Fingar Road in the town of Greenport for a report of one vehicle off the roadway. At the scene, Barbara Coon, aged 82 years, of Glenmont, NY, was located with severe injuries after leaving the roadway and striking a tree in her 2013 Volvo S60.