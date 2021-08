I always get excited when I see more events filled with local artists and vendors. It seems as if there is always something to do in our area and I’m thankful for it. Join in on a fun-filled day located in Cold Spring. There will be over 40 artists and artisans along with woodworkers, leather workers and glassworkers. On-site, there will also be jewelers, potters and food and beverages. Be sure to bring your dancing shoes for the live music featuring local musicians.