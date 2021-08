CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the highest number of COVID-19 daily cases Wednesday in six months. The DHHR said there were 546 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, the highest one day total since 579 cases were confirmed on Feb. 5, 2021. There were only 125 confirmed cases on Aug. 11, 2020 but that was before the fall/winter surge of cases.