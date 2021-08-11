Cancel
Prince Frederick, MD

Farming 4 Hunger’s Market Garden Demonstration Takes Root At CSM’s Prince Frederick Campus

By CSM Headline
Bay Net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCE FREDERICK, Md. - A partnership between the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) and Farming 4 Hunger (F4H) is growing – a new market garden demonstration, that is – at CSM’s Prince Frederick Campus. The garden will provide a “’planting of the seed’ to harvest” experience that provides food for the region’s hungry and teachable moments in self-sufficiency, teambuilding, service leadership, volunteerism and finding purpose.

