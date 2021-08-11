Cancel
WV surpasses 171,000 total COVID-19 cases

By Samantha Casano
woay.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 11, 2021, there have been 3,189,347 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 171,202 total cases and 2,974 deaths. CountiesConfirmed CasesRecoveredActive CasesDeaths. Fayette3,0472,85519286. Greenbrier2,0431,9935066. McDowell1,3281,2646427. Mercer3,6073,491116129. Monroe1,0581,0332518. Nicholas1,4081,3387025. Pocahontas4294022712. Raleigh5,2865,016270102. Summers740731922.

