Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, NY

How Much Worse Is COVID in the Hudson Valley Compared to Last Summer?

By Boris
Posted by 
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many Hudson Valley residents are back to living a normal life, but are things really better now than they were last summer?. Unlike last summer, everything in the Hudson Valley is back up and running like it was before the pandemic. Restaurants are at full capacity, concerts have returned and people are gathering once again without social distancing or masks. But are things really safer than they were a year ago?

hudsonvalleycountry.com

Comments / 0

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson, NY
Health
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Coronavirus
Hudson, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Statistics#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Orange County, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

You Need To Wear Masks Again In More Of The Hudson Valley

More officials from the Mid-Hudson Valley are following Gov. Cuomo's request and tell all to put the mask back on. In accordance with CDC guidance, the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health recommends universal masking for indoor public settings – all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, are strongly urged to wear a face covering.
New York City, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Deer Are Carrying COVID Antibodies in New York, What Does it Mean?

At first many thought that animals couldn't get the coronavirus, but new information claims they can and it is happening in New York. Most of us in the Hudson Valley go or know someone who goes out hunting every year during deer season, and with wildlife experts now saying that COVID-19 antibodies have been discovered in the whitetail deer population in a few states, including Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan and New York, some are not sure what that means.
Orange County, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

COVID Restrictions Could Come To These New York Counties

Government officials think COVID restrictions should be practiced throughout New York State. The CDC said COVID restrictions need to be put in place in areas where the CDC deems the COVID transmission rate is "High" or "Substantial." The CDC recommends fully vaccinated New Yorkers start wearing masks indoors again, in places where the transmission rate of COVID is high or substantial.
New York City, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

FDA: Dog Food Made in New York Led To Hundreds of Sick, Dead Dogs

Warning: We have photos of over 60 different known dog foods sold in New York that the FDA believes has led to the "illness or death of hundreds of dogs." On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a corporate-wide warning letter to Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. after inspections of its manufacturing sites revealed alleged violations of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act that were shared across the sites.
New York City, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

11 Celebrities That Could Be the Next Governor Of New York

We have officially put our political power in supporting all of these GREAT nominations for who should be the next governor of New York, sort of... By now you've heard the news that Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned his place as governor of New York and with LT. Governor Kathy Hochul getting ready to take over in the next week or so we thought we would attempt to be the voice of the people by giving everyone the chance to nominate someone.
Dutchess County, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Help Needed in New York Finding Missing Hudson Valley Teen

A teen from Dutchess County is missing. Police believe she could be with an adult man in the local area or New York City. Sierra Mislak, 18, of Poughkeepsie was last seen on July 27 in Poughkeepsie, the Beacon Police Department reports. The 18-year-old may be in the company of an adult male. They may travel to the Bronx or Brooklyn, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
New York City, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Cuomo Orders Many in New York To Get COVID Vaccine

Days before he leaves office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered many New Yorkers to get a COVID vaccine and more mandates are expected very soon. On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that all healthcare workers in New York State, including staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, adult care, and other congregate care settings, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Monday, September 27.
New Paltz, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Two More Closures Makes Five Popular New Paltz Restaurants effected by COVID Exposures

Last week a total of 3 restaurants in New Paltz put business on pause due to COVID exposures among their staffs. Karma Road at 11 Main Street was the first to announce their temporary closure (August 9th, 2021) until all staff could test negative. Then the next day (August 10th, 2021) Bacchus Restaurant at 4 South Chestnut Street made their announcement and then last Thursday (August 12th, 2021) Huckleberry Restaurant at 21 Church Street announced they too had to close for a few days to wait for staff to test negative.
Westchester County, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Hundreds of Undocumented Immigrants’ Secretly Flown Daily From Border to Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley politician who's running for Governor claims hundreds of undocumented immigrants have been secretly flown from the border to the Hudson Valley for months. Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who's a Republican candidate for New York State Governor, claims undocumented immigrants are being flown from the southern border to Westchester County airport.
New Paltz, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

No Service? Cell Phone Outage Affecting Much of Hudson Valley

Areas of Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Middletown and New Paltz are all experiencing cell service outages. Twitter is exploding with comments from Hudson Valley Verizon customers complaining about a lack of internet service or phone signal. The outage seems to be specifically affecting customers in the Mid-Hudson Region, although Downdetector shows the outage from Northern New Jersey through Albany.

Comments / 0

Community Policy