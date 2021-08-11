Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call Announced with New Trailer
A sequel to Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge was announced on Wednesday with the reveal of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call, a game which previously was known simply as the second part of the first story. ILMxLAB showed off a new trailer for the next virtual reality Star Wars project and shared some details about what players can expect when they take on the same role that they had in the first game.comicbook.com
Comments / 0