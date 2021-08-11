Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call Announced with New Trailer

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sequel to Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge was announced on Wednesday with the reveal of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call, a game which previously was known simply as the second part of the first story. ILMxLAB showed off a new trailer for the next virtual reality Star Wars project and shared some details about what players can expect when they take on the same role that they had in the first game.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Last Call#The New Game#Ilmxlab#Oculus#Indiana Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Related
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Xbox Game Pass on PC getting Hades, Curse of the Dead Gods this August

It’s time for another fall down the Xbox Game Pass for PC rabbit hole, as even more games come to the service’s PC incarnation this August. A great many games are coming on August 5, with seven major titles arriving on that day alone. The shining star of the month is Hades, which isn’t coming to the service until August 13. The game was widely acclaimed upon release, and is a truly engrossing rogue-lite that plenty of people will likely end up falling in love with now that they can sink hours into it at no extra cost.
Travelmyq105.com

Disney Announces Prices For New Star Wars Resort

This is not your “normal” Walt Disney World Resort hotel. In fact, there’s little to which you can compare this experience. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a new totally immersive experience for the Star Wars fan. The Star Wars fan with plenty of extra cash. A two-night stay that puts guests in a “Galactic Starcruiser” where they can become part of the story.
Video GamesGotGame

Meet Lady Hellbender in This New Trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Eidos Montreal released a new trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy today, introducing players to Lady Hellbender. As the leader of the Hellraisers and Queen of Seknarf Nine, she collects monsters and carries quite an imposing aura about her. She also poses an interesting choice to our unlikely heroes: should you sell Rocket? Or should you sell Groot? Likely in an effort to score some quick cash, the Guardians try to swindle the powerful Queen. You can check out one outcome of the choice in the gameplay trailer below.
MoviesWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Outpost Mix Popcorn Returns to Batuu in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Kat Saka’s Kettle is bubbling once again, mixing up Black Spire Outpost’s favorite snack — Outpost Mix is back in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This sweet and spicy popcorn mix isn’t for everyone, and you can read our disappointed review here. But many nerf herders, scoundrels, rebels and Imperial citizens who make their way to Kat Saka’s stall in the marketplace of Black Spire Outpost swear by it, so to each their own.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Star Wars actor regarded George Lucas’s work as ‘fairy tale nonsense’

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Today, August 5, 2021, is the anniversary of the death of Sir Alec Guinness. The actor, who died at the age of 86, lost his life after being diagnosed with both prostate and liver cancer. The Shakespearean actor made a name for himself with his appearance in films such as The Horse’s Mouth, Lawrence of Arabia and Twelfth Night. In 1977, he was cast in George Lucas’ first science fiction adventure, Star Wars, as the ancient Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, his initial reaction to the script was not very favorable.
Video GamesTwinfinite

New Tales of Arise Trailers Show The Evolution of Artes

Bandai Namco released a new batch of trailers about its upcoming cross-generation JRPG Tales of Arise. The trailers showcase a few recurring artes in the series, and how they evolved from the older games all the way to Tales of Arise. We get to see Explosion, Talon Storm, Sword Rain,...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Global Chat: How New World and Star Wars Galaxies are linked

New World and Star Wars Galaxies aren’t often mentioned in the same sentence together, unless you’re reading MMO blog Unidentified Signal Source. The author recently tried out the New World beta and came away with an intriguing comparison point. “In the most general sense, it feels like a very different...
MoviesHouston Chronicle

How to speak the secret language of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland

Say “til the spire!” in normal conversation and you’ll get some pretty strange looks. Say it at the Black Spire Outpost in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and … well, you might still get some weird looks. It all depends on the level of fan you’re talking to — and whether they know the secret language of Batuu.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Filming Could Be Finishing Soon as Actors Wrap

It's looking like the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney+ has wrapped production - or soon will. This latest insight about Obi-Wan Kenobi's has been gleaned by Star Wars fan sites that have been keeping a careful eye on the actors confirmed to be in the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and have noticed a shift in their collective work status. Therefore, speculation is that Obi-Wan Kenobi is either done with production or is nearing that point, and is sending the wider swath of its cast home.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

“Star Wars: Visions” Series Trailer

The upcoming animated sci-fi anthology series “Star Wars: Visions” will see seven Japanese animation studios creating nine different short films, set within that universe. Animation studios and artists involved include the likes of Studio Trigger, Science SARU, Production IG, Kamikaze Douga, along with filmmakers like Takanobu Mizuno, Hiroyuki Imaishi, Eunyoung Choi, Abel Gongora and Kenji Kamiyama.
Comicsimdb.com

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Trailer: The Galaxy Goes Anime in This Eye-Popping Short Film Anthology

What happens when seven Japanese anime studios get the chance to create their own “Star Wars” movies? Fans are about to find out this fall with the release of “Star Wars: Visions” on Disney+. The anime anthology series is made up of nine anime short films that reimagine “Star Wars” through different animation styles. Disney+ has debuted the official “Star Wars: Visions” trailer (watch below), and it looks like one of the most exhilarating offerings Lucasfilm and Disney+ have ever made.
Movieskfrxfm.com

Disney+ Star Wars: Visions [TRAILER]

Disney+ has just premiered the new look at the nine-episode animated Star Wars anthology series! Star Wars: Visions. Neatest part — each episode will feature animation from a different studio! 9 action packed episodes with astoundingly different and vibrant looks!. The voice acting cast in these episodes is nothing to...
ComicsEmpire

Star Wars: Visions Trailer Brings Anime To The Galaxy Far, Far Away On Disney+

Following the first episode of Marvel’s What If…? arriving on Disney+ last week, you might have been left wondering if we’d ever see the same thing for Star Wars – an experimental animated take on a familiar universe, but with major twists involved too. And the answer is, it’s already on the way – the long-awaited Star Wars: Visions is coming to the streaming service this September, providing a totally different perspective on the galaxy far, far away. It’s an anime series, telling nine different tales, presented by seven legendary Japanese animation houses – and the new trailer promises a huge variety of stories, styles, and plenty of ‘sabers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy