Woodland, WA

Pedestrian hit by semi-truck on Interstate 5 near Woodland

By FOX 12 Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODLAND, WA (KPTV) – A pedestrian was hit by a semi-truck Tuesday evening on Interstate 5 in Cowlitz County and taken to a hospital. The crash took place around 8:23 p.m. near milepost 22, which is the north end of Woodland. According to Washington State Patrol, the semi struck a female pedestrian who was running in the southbound lanes. The victim was taken by LifeFlight to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center for treatment.

