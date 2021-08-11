CPI: A Win for Team Transitory, But Persistent Fans Not Leaving Empty-Handed
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose a more-modest 0.5% in July, which kept the year-ago rate steady at 5.4%. The details of the report favored the view that the recent degree of inflation will not last, as prices in categories most closely associated with the economy’s reopening and supply constraints have begun to ease. However, there was also evidence that price pressures continue to broaden out, which should keep the heat turned up on inflation for a while.www.actionforex.com
Comments / 0