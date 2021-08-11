CPI: A Win for Team Transitory, But Persistent Fans Not Leaving Empty-Handed

Will EUR/USD succumb to gravity and give up on 1.17? After yesterday’s slump, driven by dollar strength even as US retail sales disappointed, all eyes are on that specific support area. From a technical point of view, it’s the last hurdle to intermediate support in the low 1.16 before returning to 1.15 (March 2020 high, 50% Fibonacci retracement March 2020 low – 2021 high). Parallel (resistance) levels in the trade-weighted DXY situate at the low-to-mid 93 zone followed by 94.47/65. Both EUR/USD and DXY again came dangerously close already during early dealings but managed to avoid a break for now. The subsequent (technical) trip north (in EUR/USD) is all but convincing though. The dollar is thus pretty resilient going into the Fed meeting minutes later today. The minutes’ importance shouldn’t be underestimated given the looming Jackson Hole symposium and recent Fed speeches. An increasing number of governors over the past few weeks agreed monetary stimulus should be pared back sooner rather than later. We’re keen to find out how big of a voice they had in the last policy meeting and whether or not it resulted in clues with respect to the Fed laying the groundwork for tapering. Judging by both the dollar and USTs markets at least don’t dismiss chances of that happening. USTs underperform the Bund today with the yield curve bear steepening amidst (admittedly mild) risk-off. Yields rise about 1.2 bps at the 10y and 30y tenor. The German curve on the other hand is bull flattening once again. Changes vary from -1.2 bps (5y) to -1.7 bps (30y). Diverging underlying yield dynamics caught our eye though. Real yields plummeted in recent days to below -2% while inflation expectations is creeping to post-pandemic highs of around 1.54%. This compares with broadly stable inflation expectations in the US around 2.33% and a rebound from real yields in August from -1.20% to -1.06%. This suggest the sluggish EUR/USD performance is not only a dollar move but also follows a weak(ish) euro. Peripheral spreads barely budge.