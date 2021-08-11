Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CPI: A Win for Team Transitory, But Persistent Fans Not Leaving Empty-Handed

By Wells Fargo Securities
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose a more-modest 0.5% in July, which kept the year-ago rate steady at 5.4%. The details of the report favored the view that the recent degree of inflation will not last, as prices in categories most closely associated with the economy’s reopening and supply constraints have begun to ease. However, there was also evidence that price pressures continue to broaden out, which should keep the heat turned up on inflation for a while.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Price Index#Core Inflation#Fed#Covid#Team Transitory#Team Persistent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
Businessschiffgold.com

Producer Prices Undercut Transitory Inflation Narrative

While the CPI numbers came in around expectations in July, the producer price data came in hotter than expected for the seventh straight month, putting a damper on the notion that “transitory” inflation might be cooling. PPI was up 1% in June. The projections for July were for a 0.6%...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Transitory inflation? “Think again”, say ING

Last week there was an article on ING making a case for inflation being more broad-based than the latest CPI figures indicated. This is an interesting case since UC CPI seems to have peaked. The latest readings were 0.5% m/m increase in July, in line with expectations, but the core (ex-food and energy) index was a slight miss at 0.3% m/m versus the 0.4% consensus. The core annual rate of headline inflation is at 4.3% versus 4.5% for last month’s reading. So, inflation is fading, right? ING say inflation is actually broadening. Here is their case:
Businessmoneyandmarkets.com

Transitory Inflation Should Last Through 2021

Occasionally, the Federal Reserve uses a word that sticks in the public conversation. Alan Greenspan famously noted that there was “irrational exuberance” in the stock market in 1996. In March 2009, Ben Bernanke made “green shoots” famous as he saw signs of economic recovery. In March, the current Chairman, Jerome...
Businessb975.com

Fund managers position for transitory U.S. inflation

MUMBAI (Reuters) – Based on expectations that U.S. inflation will be transitory and that the Federal Reserve will clearly communicate its plans to taper asset purchases, major global fund managers say they remain invested in risky assets. Fund managers interviewed on the Reuters Global Markets Forum since last week appeared...
StocksShareCast

US open: Dow Jones extends winning streak following CPI report

Wall Street stocks were mixed early on Wednesday as market participants thumbed over key inflation data from the Department of Labor. As of 1530 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.56% at 35,463.35, while the S&P 500 was 0.24% firmer at 4,447.40 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.06% softer at 14,779.44.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

US Treasury yields rise ahead of Fed minutes and 20-year debt auction

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting, which could indicate a date when the central bank you would start reducing your bond purchases. * Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said he wants to...
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

US Fed Officials Expect To Pull Back On Stimulus This Year

US central bankers expect to start pulling back on stimulus measures this year, if the economic recovery continues, according to the minutes of the July policy meeting released Wednesday. While the discussions showed some division among Federal Reserve officials on the prospects for inflation and employment, with few exceptions they...
Businessncadvertiser.com

How a single covid case derailed a central bank

New Zealand made the right call to shelve a widely anticipated interest-rate increase. The central bank should resist the temptation to merely delay by a month or two. The global recovery has probably peaked and the most consequential monetary authorities in the world are loath to contemplate tightening for at least a year. This isn't the time for New Zealand to be ahead of the curve.
BusinessSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Minutes reveal a Fed split over job market, bond-buying taper

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials felt the U.S. central bank’s employment benchmark for decreasing its support for the economy “could be reached this year,” but appeared to disagree on other key aspects of where monetary policy should turn next, according to minutes from last month’s policy meeting. The account of...
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

Auto Factories Push US Industrial Production Higher Than Expected In July

American auto assembly lines continued working last month, pushing industrial production above analysts' expectations, according to Federal Reserve data Tuesday. Though vehicle manufacturers continue to struggle with a global shortage of crucial semiconductors, they nonetheless shortened or canceled their typical July factory shutdowns, the Fed said. That helped to account...
Businessactionforex.com

Caution ahead of Fed Minutes

A day of caution in the markets, with Europe a mixed bag and the US opening marginally lower as we await FOMC minutes later in the session. Given how much Fed commentary we’ve had over the last couple of weeks, I struggle to see the minutes offering much of value for the markets. Even the most dovish members of the Fed have come around to the idea of tapering this year, with Neel Kashkari even accepting it’s coming either the end of this year or early next.
EconomyForexTV.com

Treasuries Close Modestly Lower Following Fed Minutes

Treasuries fluctuated following the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting before ending the day modestly lower. Bond prices climbed off their worst levels but still ended the day in negative territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by 1.5 basis points to 1.273 percent.
Businessmarketpulse.com

Canadian dollar drifting as CPI jumps

The Canadian dollar is flat on Wednesday, despite a rise in consumer inflation in July. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2627, up 0.02% on the day. With more parts of Canada’s economy reopening, the unleashing of pent-up demand has resulted in higher inflation. CPI climbed 3.7% YoY in July, up sharply from 3.7% in June. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.6%, its fastest pace since January. The average of Canada’s three measures of core inflation, which are the preferred indicators of the Bank of Canada, came in at 2.4%, its highest level since March 2009.
Marketskitco.com

U.S. dollar rises against most currencies ahead of Fed minutes

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar gained against most major currencies as nagging concerns about the global economy forced investors to seek safety in the greenback ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes later on Wednesday. Sterling and the commodity-exposed Australian AUD=D3 and New Zealand dollars...
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

Mortgage Rates Edge Higher Again Despite Boring Fed Minutes

Mortgage rates haven't been skyrocketing, by any means, but they have been moving up in fits and starts over the past 2 weeks. Today was just another page in that story despite a relatively friendly reaction to the Fed Minutes. What are the Fed Minutes? Well may you ask! If...
Businessactionforex.com

AU Jobs Beat Unable To Boost Friendless AUDUSD

A key driver of higher inflation needed to reach the RBA’s target is higher wages growth. As noted by the RBA, a tighter labour market is required to lift wages growth which takes time. “In the Bank’s central scenario, it takes some years for the stronger economy to feed through...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

Will EUR/USD succumb to gravity and give up on 1.17? After yesterday’s slump, driven by dollar strength even as US retail sales disappointed, all eyes are on that specific support area. From a technical point of view, it’s the last hurdle to intermediate support in the low 1.16 before returning to 1.15 (March 2020 high, 50% Fibonacci retracement March 2020 low – 2021 high). Parallel (resistance) levels in the trade-weighted DXY situate at the low-to-mid 93 zone followed by 94.47/65. Both EUR/USD and DXY again came dangerously close already during early dealings but managed to avoid a break for now. The subsequent (technical) trip north (in EUR/USD) is all but convincing though. The dollar is thus pretty resilient going into the Fed meeting minutes later today. The minutes’ importance shouldn’t be underestimated given the looming Jackson Hole symposium and recent Fed speeches. An increasing number of governors over the past few weeks agreed monetary stimulus should be pared back sooner rather than later. We’re keen to find out how big of a voice they had in the last policy meeting and whether or not it resulted in clues with respect to the Fed laying the groundwork for tapering. Judging by both the dollar and USTs markets at least don’t dismiss chances of that happening. USTs underperform the Bund today with the yield curve bear steepening amidst (admittedly mild) risk-off. Yields rise about 1.2 bps at the 10y and 30y tenor. The German curve on the other hand is bull flattening once again. Changes vary from -1.2 bps (5y) to -1.7 bps (30y). Diverging underlying yield dynamics caught our eye though. Real yields plummeted in recent days to below -2% while inflation expectations is creeping to post-pandemic highs of around 1.54%. This compares with broadly stable inflation expectations in the US around 2.33% and a rebound from real yields in August from -1.20% to -1.06%. This suggest the sluggish EUR/USD performance is not only a dollar move but also follows a weak(ish) euro. Peripheral spreads barely budge.
MarketsMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: Bonds Sell Rumor, Buy New on Inconsequential Fed Minutes

A lot has happened in the past 3 months--especially when it comes to the variables that could impact Fed policy going forward. This made any massive reaction to today's Fed Minutes a long shot, but it's always good to be prepared for some volatility when it comes to the Fed. Traders prepared by selling bonds ahead of the 2pm release. When the minutes proved to be every bit as docile as they might have been, there was a quick shuffle back into yesterday afternoon's trading range and that was that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy